Myer (ASX:MYR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.25. Myer shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 33,450,058 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $221.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.32.

Myer Company Profile (ASX:MYR)

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

