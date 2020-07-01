Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $228.41

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $228.41 and traded as high as $228.90. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $227.20, with a volume of 432,812 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €213.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €228.41.

About Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

