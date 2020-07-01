Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.40. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 3,892,737 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.50.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

