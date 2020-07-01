Morgan Stanley Acquires 67,945 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,945 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.17% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

SUPN opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

