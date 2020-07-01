Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.15

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $3.27. Moneygram International shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 1,913,500 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGI. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $206.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.57.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Moneygram International by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Moneygram International by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moneygram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

