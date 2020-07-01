MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $798.84

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $798.84 and traded as low as $663.32. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at $698.00, with a volume of 13,486 shares traded.

GLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 765 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 814 ($10.02) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 841 ($10.35).

The firm has a market cap of $382.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 707.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 798.84.

In other news, insider Andrew Coppel purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($47,994.09).

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

