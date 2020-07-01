Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 137,390 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $207,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

