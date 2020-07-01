Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s 5th Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $204.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

