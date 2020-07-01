Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $46.51, but opened at $49.15. Micron Technology shares last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 47,819,161 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

