Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.51 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.15 EPS.

MU opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Barclays cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.42.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

