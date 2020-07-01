MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,893,830 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter worth $37,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter worth $51,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. Equities research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. TheStreet cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

