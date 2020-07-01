Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Shares Up 0.7%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.20, 92,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 81,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.93 million and a P/E ratio of -43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

