Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.34. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 68,086 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Eric Andersen purchased 16,793 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,103.78. Also, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $27,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 35,910 shares of company stock valued at $111,629 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

