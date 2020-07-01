Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.