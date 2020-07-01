Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will report $55.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $57.30 million. Meet Group posted sales of $52.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year sales of $232.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Meet Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEET shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Meet Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.90 million, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

