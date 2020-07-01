Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have underperformed the industry in the past year. With travel resuming and economies reopening, Marriot has reopened all of its hotels in the Chinese Mainland. The company also announced that it is witnessing steady recovery in the U.S. markets as well. Notably, occupancy rates have improved significantly. However, the coronavirus pandemic still remains a concern. Due to this, RevPAR have also declined significantly. Owing to the crisis, the company has not only suspended dividends and share repurchase program but has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Notably, estimates for 2020 have witnessed downward revisions in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock's earnings growth potential.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

