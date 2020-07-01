Magnolia Oil & Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,597 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,320% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,202,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,811,000 after acquiring an additional 166,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after purchasing an additional 888,585 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,924,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 144,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 596,345 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGY opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

