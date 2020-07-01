Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.60

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.60 and traded as low as $51.91. Magellan Financial Group shares last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 450,834 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$55.05 and a 200-day moving average of A$55.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

