Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.17

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $9.70. Loop Industries shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 44,180 shares changing hands.

LOOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Loop Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $368.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries, Inc

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

