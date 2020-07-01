LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of LOGM opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -250.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 719.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

