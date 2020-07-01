Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €186.59 ($209.66).

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($193.26) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($235.96) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

ETR LIN opened at €188.20 ($211.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. Linde has a twelve month low of €130.45 ($146.57) and a twelve month high of €208.60 ($234.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €180.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €178.64.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

