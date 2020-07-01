Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lindblad Expeditions to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors 211 827 1365 55 2.51

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 10.65%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -0.87% 4.97% 1.06% Lindblad Expeditions Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Risk and Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions’ peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million $16.35 million 19.79 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors $4.39 billion $410.32 million 23.94

Lindblad Expeditions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions peers beat Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

