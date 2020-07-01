Liberum Capital Trims SolGold (LON:SOLG) Target Price to GBX 58

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 176.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

LON SOLG opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SolGold has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.39). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.15.

In related news, insider Jason Ward acquired 116,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £25,581.38 ($31,480.90).

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

