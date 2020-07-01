Legend Biotech (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Trading Down 0.2%

Legend Biotech Corporation (OTCMKTS:MCACU) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, approximately 332,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 89,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

In other Legend Biotech news, CFO Dong Liu purchased 296,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $2,973,895.00.

About Legend Biotech (OTCMKTS:MCACU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

