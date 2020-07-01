Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,353 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Vectrus worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 2,486.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. Vectrus Inc has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $537.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.