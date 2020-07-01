Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Landore Resources Ltd. (LON:LND) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.70. Landore Resources shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 19,107,631 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.50.

About Landore Resources (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited is engaged in mineral exploration, including the identification, acquisition and development of mineral projects either alone or with joint venture partners. The Company, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc (Landore), is engaged in mineral exploration in Eastern Canada.

