Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 million and a PE ratio of 51.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

