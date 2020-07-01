Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to announce sales of $29.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.82 billion. Kroger reported sales of $28.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $129.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.18 billion to $132.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $126.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.49 billion to $130.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

