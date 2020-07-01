Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $1.25. Kopin shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 530,100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $100.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. C Fan purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kopin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 491.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Kopin worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

