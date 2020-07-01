Konami (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, 2,669 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Konami from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Konami Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the entertainment industry. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital games, packaged games, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

