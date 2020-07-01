KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Down to $1.16

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.16. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,750,963 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOV. ValuEngine upgraded KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 718.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.38% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

