KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Down to $1.16

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.16. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,750,963 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on KTOV. ValuEngine upgraded KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.
KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.