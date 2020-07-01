Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $33.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 25056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNSA. BidaskClub raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $903,882.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,107 shares in the company, valued at $611,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

