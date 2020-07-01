Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7,242.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

