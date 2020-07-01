KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,330.00. Insiders purchased a total of 7,660 shares of company stock worth $495,723 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 190,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at $2,067,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

