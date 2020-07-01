Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of GLAPF opened at $11.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

