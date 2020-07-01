Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.22 ($2.98).

JUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.12) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 362 ($4.45) to GBX 249 ($3.06) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 260 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “add” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 415 ($5.11) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

LON:JUP opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 244.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 161.65 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.39).

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 19,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.20), for a total value of £49,868 ($61,368.45).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

