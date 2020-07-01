JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $17.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on JBLU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 84,114 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,347,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 258,123 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

