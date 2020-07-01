Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note issued on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03.

PDYPY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.40.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

