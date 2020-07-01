Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised THK CO LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. THK CO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 1.65.

THK CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

