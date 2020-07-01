Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.14.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $174.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of -971.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.57. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.