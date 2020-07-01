Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Get BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR alerts:

Shares of BRTHY opened at $38.20 on Monday. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.