Jane Street Group LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of ATRI opened at $633.00 on Wednesday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $579.00 and a 12-month high of $859.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

