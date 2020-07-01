Jane Street Group LLC Invests $486,000 in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,147,000 after buying an additional 324,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 183.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 538,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 348,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PEAK stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.88. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

