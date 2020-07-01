Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

