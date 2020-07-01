Jane Street Group LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,042,000.

Shares of RFG opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $160.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.02.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

