Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11,128.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

RGI stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $141.39.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.