iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

