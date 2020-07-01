iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.28, 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

