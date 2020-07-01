IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.72), approximately 726 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.73).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.65.

In other IQGeo Group news, insider Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($39,379.77).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

