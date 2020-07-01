IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.39

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.39 and traded as high as $64.70. IP Group shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 340,765 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 73 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on IP Group from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $678.84 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

In related news, insider Greg Smith sold 36,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.78), for a total value of £22,935.78 ($28,225.18).

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

